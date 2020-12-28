38-year-old woman murdered in Nizamabad; killers slit her throat

Nizamabad: In a horrific incidenta 38-year-old woman was killed by some unidentified assailants who reportedly slit her throat and cut her hand.

The brutal murder took place on Sunday night near the mortuary of district government hospital in Nizamabad.

According to the police, the victim was identified as Nune Shilaja of Pamula Basti.

The victim had gone out from home around 11 pm. Her husband began searching for her after she did not return and later alerted the police.

Police are examining the CCTV footage and trying to check her call history, and also inquiring with her family to learn the causes that ensued to the murder.

Further details are awaited.

