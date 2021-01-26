380 new cases take Gujarat’s Covid tally to 2,59,867

By IANS|   Published: 26th January 2021 11:14 pm IST
Gandhinagar, Jan 26 : Gujarat on Tuesday reported 380 new Covid-19 cases, taking the state’s coronavirus tally to 2,59,867, while two deaths in the past 24 hours mounted the state’s Covid death toll to 4,381.

Ahmedabad reported the maximum number of cases on Tuesday at 89, followed by Vadodara (85), Surat (81), Rajkot (48), Gandhinagar (9), Junagadh (7), Anand (6), Bhavnagar, Bharuch, Kutch and Kheda (5 each), Jamnagar, Mahesana and Sabarkantha (4 each), Panchmahals, Dahod, Amreli, Morbi and Gir-Somnath (3 each), Devbhumi Dwarka and Patan (2 each), and Banaskantha, Surendranagar, Tapi and Narmada (1 each).

Gujarat has reported 14,829 Covid cases in January so far at an average of 570 cases daily.

On Tuesday, two persons died of Covid-19 in Gujarat — one each in Ahmedabad and Surat — taking the state’s death toll to 4,381. Ahmedabad has reported the maximum number of Covid deaths in the state so far at 2,290. Gujarat’s mortality rate is gradually coming down and presently stands at 1.68 per cent.

On a positive note, a total of 637 patients were discharged on Tuesday, taking the state’s total number of recoveries to 2,51,400. The state presently has 4,086 active cases, of which the condition of 4,041 is stable while 45 critical patients are on ventilator support.

According to the state health department, a total of 92,122 healthcare workers have been vaccinated in Gujarat so far.

