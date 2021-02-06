383 schools, 680 hostels to be renamed after Netaji

New Delhi, Feb 6 : In order to provide inclusive and quality education to all as envisaged in the National Education Policy, the Union Ministry of Education has decided to rename the 383 residential schools and 680 hostels, under the Samagra Shiksha Scheme, as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose residential schools.

Talking about the decision, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said, “The Education Ministry has funded schools in the sparsely populated areas, especially in tribal areas, where it is difficult to open schools, and for the urban children who are in special need of care. Funding is being provided to the states and for opening residential schools and hostels. All the schools which will be renamed as Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose residential schools will follow the rules followed by Kasturba Gandhi Girls Schools and will strive to achieve the same quality.”

Apart from the regular curriculum, skill training and self-defence etc. will also be imparted in all these schools.

