385 new cases take J&K's Covid tally to 95,710

Srinagar, Nov 2 : Jammu and Kashmir on Monday reported 385 new Covid-19 cases, taking the Union Territory’s coronavirus tally to 95,710.

A statement issued by the Information and Public Relations Department said that of the 385 positive cases reported on Monday, 134 are in Jammu division and 251 in Kashmir division.

A total of 623 persons were discharged from different hospitals on Monday after complete recovery.

So far, 95,710 people have been infected out of which 88,140 have recovered.

As many as 1,490 persons have been killed by the dreaded virus, including eight on Monday.

The number of active cases in the UT is 6,080, out of which 1,705 are from Jammu division and 4,375 from Kashmir division.

