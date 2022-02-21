385 new COVID-19 cases in Telangana

Posted by Neha  |   Published: 21st February 2022 10:44 pm IST
Hyderabad: Telangana on Monday confirmed 385 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the total positives to 7,87,063, while the toll remained 4,109 with no fatalities being reported.

A health department bulletin said 733 people recovered from the infectious disease and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,78,167.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reported the highest number of cases with 95, followed by Ranga Reddy 31 and Medchal Malkajgiri 27 districts.

The number of active cases was 4,787, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.52 per cent. The recovery rate in Telangana was 98.87 per cent.

