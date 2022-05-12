39 new COVID-19 cases in Telangana

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 12th May 2022 9:07 pm IST
Omicron subvariant BA.2 may cause severe disease, lab study suggests
Representative Image

Hyderabad: Telangana on Thursday registered 39 fresh coronavirus cases taking the tally to 7,92,474.

Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with 28.

A health department bulletin said 28 people recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,87,961.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
46 fresh COVID-19 cases in Telangana

The recovery rate stood at 99.43 percent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the viral infection and the toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 13,422 samples were tested on Thursday.

The number of active cases was 402, it said.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button