3,966 more people test Covid positive in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 27 : On Friday, 3,966 people were found to be Covid positive after 39,108 samples were tested, said Kerala Health Minister K.K.Shailaja.

A statement issued here said 4,544 people recovered, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,21,522.

At present there are 63,885 active cases in the state.

Friday also saw 23 Covid deaths being reported, taking the total death tally to 2,171.

Across the state 3,13,608 people are under observation at various places including 16,077 in hospitals.

There were 527 hotspots in the state on Friday.

