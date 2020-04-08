Hyderabad: The number of coronavirus positive cases in Telangana is increasing by the day. Telangana state health minister Eatala Rajender said on Wednesday night that 49 new cases have been identified since Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday 40 active cases were reported in the State.





He informed that the total number coronavirus cases in the State has reached 453. Of these, 11 have died and 45 fully recovered.

At present 397 people are receiving treatment at Gandhi Hospital, the minister said

