3L Remdesivir, other foreign medical aid dispatched to states: Govt

New Delhi: Global aid comprising of over 6,000 Oxygen concentrators, cylinders, generation plants and more than three lakh Remdesivir vials have been dispatched to states and UTs in their fight against Covid-19, Union Health Ministry said on Monday.



The medical aids include 6,738 Oxygen Concentrators, 3,856 Oxygen Cylinders, 16 Oxygen Generation Plants, 4,668 ventilators or Bi PAP/C PAP and more than 3L Remdesivir vials received as part of global aid to India have been delivered to states and Union Territories (UTs) so far to augment and supplement their infrastructure.



These medical supports were received from the global community in the last 13 days, from April 27 to May 8.



The major items received on Saturday from Canada, Thailand, the Netherlands, Austria, Czech Republic, Israel, the US, Japan, Malaysia, US (GILEAD), US (salesforce) and Indian community in Thailand include 2,404 oxygen concentrators, 25,000 Remdesivir vials, 218 ventilators, and 6,92,208 testing kits.



The Ministry said the union government is ensuring that the global aid is being expeditiously delivered to states and the UTs through fast custom clearances, and use of air and road.



A coordination cell has been created in the Union Health Ministry to coordinate the receipt and allocation of foreign Covid relief material. This cell started functioning from April 26, and Standard Operating Procedure has been framed and implemented by the Health Ministry since May 2, the Ministry said.



According to the Ministry, the Central government has designed a streamlined mechanism for effective allocation and prompt distribution of the supplies received by India. This will help to supplement the medical infrastructure of the tertiary care institutions and recipient states and UTs, and strengthen their clinical management of the hospitalised Covid-19 patients.



India has been receiving international aid of Covid-19 medical supplies and equipment since April 27 from different countries and organisations.

