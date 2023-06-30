3rd female contestant to get evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 2 is...

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been grabbing headlines with its intense drama and unexpected twists. As the second season slowly sails towards finale, the tension inside the house continues to rise, and the nominations for elimination have left fans on the edge of their seats.

In the latest round of nominations, Jiya Shankar, Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insan, and Akanksha Puri found themselves in the danger zone. Aaliya Siddiqui was removed from the show in a surprise mid-week eviction this week. And now, all eyes are on which contestant will walk home next.

Jiya Shankar to get eliminated next?

As per the latest voting trends, Jiya Shankar seems to have received the least number of votes, making her a likely candidate to bid farewell to the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house this week.

According to a few inside sources, there are whispers suggesting that there might not be an elimination this weekend on Bigg Boss OTT. The speculation stems from the fact that an eviction has already taken place recently. However, as with all things in the Bigg Boss universe, only time will reveal the truth behind these rumors.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss OTT 2.