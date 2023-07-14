3rd Male contestant to get eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT 2 is…

Mumbai: Another week calls for another elimination in Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. As Weekend Ka Vaar approaches, fear of eviction looms over contestants. Five contestants have been nominated for elimination this week — Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve, Falaq Naaz and Avinash Sachdev.

As fans eagerly anticipate the weekend episode with Salman Khan, the question on everyone’s mind is which unlucky contestant will be bidding farewell to the Bigg Boss house this week.

Avinash Sachdev to get eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT 2?

According to latest voting trends, Manisha Rani is receiving highest number of votes followed by Pooja Bhatt and these both contestants are safe this week. Bottom three contestants are — Bebika, Falaq and Avinash. Avi is receiving lesser votes compared to Bebika and Falaq. So, he is having high chances of getting evicted this week.

However, only time will tell which one contestant will get eliminated next. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss OTT 2.