3rd Penumbral Lunar Eclipse will take place on 5th July 2020

Hyderabad: A Penumbral Lunar Eclipse will take place on 05 July 2020. The eclipse will start at around 8.37 a.m. and will go on till 11.22 a.m. reaching its maximum at 9.59 a.m. This eclipse is not visible from India said Dr. B.G. Siddharth Director B.M. Birla Science Centre Hyderabad .

A Penumbral eclipse occurs when Earth’s outer shadow falls on the moon’s face and is not a very noticeable sight.The llunar eclipse takes place when the Moon enters the shadow of the Earth.

The shadow of the Earth at a distance of Moon has two regions called Umbra and Penumbra.

According to Dr. Arvind Paranjpye Director Nehru Planetarium Mumbai Umbra is the darkest part of the shadow and penumbra is a light dull shadow around umbral shadow.

The lunar eclipse on 5th of July 2020 is the third penumbral eclipse. This eclipse will not be visible from India as it will be day time over IndiaThis eclipse will be visible from North and South America and western Africa.The eclipse will last for about 2 hrs and 45 minutes.

It will start at around 8.37 am IST will go on till 11.22 am IST. The maximum eclipse will be at 9:59 am IST. A Lunar Eclipse takes place on a Full Moon day when the Moon rises in the East exactly as the Sun sets in the West. The most serious effect would be a rise in tide so that fishermen or others going to the sea will have to be careful.

Dr. Arvind Paranjpye informed that next possible Lunar eclipse will be on November 30 this year . Again this will not be visible from India. Another total Solar Eclipse will take place on December 14 which will not be visible in India but will be visible in South America with the track passing over Argentina he added.

Rathna Chotrani