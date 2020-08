Durgapur: An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale jolted Durgapur in West Bengal on Wednesday, informed the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

According to the NCS, the tremors were felt at 7:54 am today in the region.

More details are awaited.Â

Source: ANI