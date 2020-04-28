4.11% health workers infected in Delhi: Harsh Vardhan

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Tuesday that at least 33 doctors at present are infected by Covid-19 in the national capital.

The minister held a video conference with Delhi LG Anil Baijal, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain and surveillance officers to discuss the Covid-19 containment strategies and assess the ground reports.

Harsh Vardhan said that at least 4.11 per cent of the healthcare workers in Delhi have been affected by coronavirus, which is a worrisome trend.

“In Delhi, the percentage of health workers affected by Covid-19 is 4.11 per cent. This includes 13 paramedics, 26 nurses, 24 field workers and 33 doctors. They are the worst affected by the Covid-19 exposure in some way or the other. This is worrying,” said the Health Minister.

He also told the officials attending the video conference that efforts should be made so that the number of cases and containment zones in the national capital come down.

“Another thing which is worrying is the number of hotspots. There are around 96 to 98 hotspots in Delhi, and this number should come down. However, we know that Delhi has to bear the brunt of people coming from outside while the Markaz has also spread the disease. But we have to improve the situation in Delhi in a speedy manner,” said Harsh Vardhan.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are more than 3,000 coronavirus cases in the national capital.

Source: IANS

