4.2-magnitude earthquake hits Delhi-NCR

New Delhi, Dec 18 : An earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale hit Delhi-NCR on Thursday night.

According to the Ministry of Earth Sciences’ National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake, with a depth of five km, had its epicentre near Alwar district in Rajasthan. It struck at 11.46 p.m.

The tremors prompted people to venture out of their homes in fear. No casualties or damage to properties have been reported so far.

Earthquakes of less than five magnitude are unlikely to cause large-scale damage, unless in case of weak or compromised structures.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.