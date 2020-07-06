4 arrested after two separate encounters in UP’s Shamli

By Qayam Published: July 06, 2020, 10:38 am IST
arrested

Muzaffarnagar: Four people wanted in several cases of loot were arrested from the neighbouring Shamli district after two separate encounters, police said on Monday.

Shamli Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal said they were all injured during the encounters on Sunday and are now in a hospital.

One encounter took place at Kairana (Shamli district), while the other in the Shamli town at separate times, the SP said.

A policeman also received bullet injuries during the operation and has been hospitalied, he said.

The police have identified the four arrested as Shivam, Sushil, Amit and Aman Kumar.

They were wanted in several cases of loot, they said.

The SP announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for the police teams involved in the operation.

Source: PTI
Categories
CrimeCrime and Accident
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close