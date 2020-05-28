4 arrested, juvenile apprehended in mobile snatching case

New Delhi: Four men were arrested and a juvenile was apprehended in connection with a mobile snatching case in southeast Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj area, police said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Rustam (22), Imran (22), Abhishek, all residents of Shaheen Bagh. The juvenile’s father, who bought the snatched phone, have also been arrested, they said.

On March 26 at 9.30 pm, police got information about a mobile phone snatching at Kalindi Kunj area.

After reaching the spot near Lakkad Market, Agra Canal Road, a 55-year-old complainant told the police that he was going to his home on a bicycle when some unidentified persons robbed his mobile near Lakkad Market, a senior police officer said.

During investigation, the mobile phone was found active in Shram Vihar, Shaheen Bagh, the officer said.

“On Wednesday, police arrested four persons and apprehend one juvenile. The mobile phone was also recovered from them,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) RP Meena said.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that on March 25 around 9.15 pm, they saw the victim going alone on a bicycle. He was stopped and Rustam, Abhisek and the juvenile caught him while Imran took out his mobile, the DCP said.

Later, they sold the mobile phone to the father of the juvenile for Rs 1,500 so that he can further sell it, police added.

Source: PTI

