4 arrested on charge of theft flee from lock-up in Bihar

NehaUpdated: 13th December 2020 10:36 pm IST

Madhepura: Four persons, arrested on the charge of theft, escaped from a police station in Bihar’s Madhepura district on Sunday, officials said.

They were arrested on Saturday during a drive to tackle the increasing numbers of thefts in the town, said Suresh Kumar Singh, the station house officer (SHO) of the Sadar police station.

They were kept in a room on the first floor of the police station.

They bolted the door of the room from inside, cut the iron grill of the window, jumped from the first floor and fled, the officer said.

Raids are underway to catch them, he said.

Source: PTI

READ:  Depressed by illness, woman kills self
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime and Accident updates, download our app Android and iOS.

NehaUpdated: 13th December 2020 10:36 pm IST
Back to top button