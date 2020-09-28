4 Bangladeshi contract killers arrested from Birbhum

By News Desk 1Published: 28th September 2020 2:10 pm IST

Kolkata, Sep 28 : Four Bangladeshi mercenaries were arrested from Santiniketan in Birbhum district of West Bengal, police said on Monday. The police also seized some country-made firearms and explosives from the group of six.

According to police sources, the four Bangladeshis were contract killers and were allegedly hired to assassinate a politician in the district. They were camping in a house located barely three kilometres away from the Visva Bharati campus.

“The remaining two are from Birbhum district. The district police is investigating the matter,” Birbhum district police superintendent Shyam Singh said.

The explosive recovered from them would be sent to the forensic department for further analysis. The six would be produced in the court Monday later, police said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

