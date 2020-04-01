4 British Muslim doctors lost their lives to COVID-19

LONDON: Four medical practitioner of Muslim backgrounds lost their lives in the space of a week while protecting the British people from the COVID-19.

The deceased doctors who made the ‘ultimate sacrifice’ were identified as Sudanese surgeon Dr Adil El Tayar of Hereford, Sudanese-born Dr Amged El Hawrani of Burton, Dr Habib Zaidi of Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, a GP of Pakistani origin and Dr Alfa Sa’adu, of Nigerian origin.

Dr Adil El Tayar

64-year-old Dr Adil El Tayar become the first working NHS surgeon in UK to die from coronavirus.

A leading organ transplant consultant, Dr Tayar breathe his last on 25 March at West Middlesex University Hospital in Isleworth, west London.

Dr Tayar came to United Kingdom in the early 1990s from Sudan and had worked around the world. His skills had saved many lives in countries including in Saudi Arabia, Sudan before returning to London to help the NHS on the frontlines of the outbreak.

Noble human being

Dr Tayar’s former colleague Abbas Ghaznafar who was a renal transplant surgeon at St George’s University in Tooting, described him as a “noble human being” who was a “hard-working, dedicated surgeon”.

Tayar is survived by his wife and four children. His son Osman and daughter Abeer El Taya also work as doctors in the NHS.

Dr Habib Zaidi

Dr Habib Zaidi, 76, a family General Practitioner, had left a “gaping” hole after his death due to coronavirus.

24 hours after being taken ill on Tuesday, Dr Zaidi of Essex died in intensive care at Southend Hospital in Essex on 27 March after being infected with the coronavirus (Covid-19).

Hugely respected

Worked as GP in Leigh-on-Sea for more than 45 years, Dr. Zaidi is a selfless man who dedicated his life to helping others.

A “well respected and loved GP”, Dr Zaidi left behind his wife Dr Talat Zaidi and four children all work in the medical profession.

Dr Amged El Hawrani

NHS consultant Amged El-Hawrani passed away at Leicester’s Glenfield Hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.

Known to his colleagues s Amged, the 55-year-old doctor was work during the coronavirs crisis and seemingly contracted the virus while treating patients.

Amged had been on life support for nearly two week before breathing his last on the evening of Saturday March 28.

Dedicated & committed doctor

A consultant Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) specialist at University Hospitals of Derby and Burton, Amged was an extremely hard working and was known for his dedication and commitment to his patients.

To the family, Amgeds was loving and much-loved husband, son, father, brother, and friend.

Alfa Saadu

68 years-old retired physician Alfa Sa’adu is the fourth UK doctor in Britain to die after contracting the coronavirus infection.

Sa’adu, who lives in the United Kingdom had return back at work to help during the outbreak but after fighting coronavirus for a fortnight died on Tuesday morning, March 31.

Until his demise, Sa’adu worked at Princess Alexandra Hospital NHS Trust and treated victims of the disease..

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki announced Saadu’s death on Facebook.

Social media mourns

Patients, colleagues and the people known to the trio have been paying tribute on social media.

British author J. K. Rowling pay tribute the three heroes. She wrote,” May we NEVER forget what immigrants, and their children and grandchildren, have given this country, especially our health service.”

RIP. May we NEVER forget what immigrants, and their children and grandchildren, have given this country, especially our health service. https://t.co/3JLSilO4BD — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 29, 2020

Labour party MP Zara Sultana said on Twitter: “My heart goes out to the loved ones of Dr Amged El Hawrani, Dr Adil El Tayar and Dr Habib Zaidi.

“And to all our frontline NHS staff: thank you for your courage and self-sacrifice.”

Three NHS doctors have sadly passed away after contracting COVID-19.



My heart goes out to the loved ones of Dr Amged El-Hawrani, Dr Adil El-Tayar and Dr Habib Zaidi.



And to all our frontline NHS staff: thank you for your courage & self-sacrifice ♥️ — Zarah Sultana MP (@zarahsultana) March 29, 2020

Deeply saddened to hear of the tragic death of #NHS doctors Habib Zaidi, Amged El’Hawrani and Adil El Tayar over the weekend. We must never forget the enormous sacrifices currently being made by people on the frontline of the fight against #Coronavirus — Bell Ribeiro-Addy MP (@BellRibeiroAddy) March 30, 2020

Killer virus

The announcement of the doctors’ deaths heightened fears the medics faces due to lack of protection on the front lines.

The UK Department of Health reported COVID-19 death toll has hits to an alarming 2,352 and more than 500 people died in the last 24 hours.

Also daily rise of 4,324 cases were reported with the total now 29,474.

