4 civilians injured in Kashmir grenade attack

Srinagar, Dec 9 : Four civilians were injured on Wednesday in a grenade attack by militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Police sources said militants targeted a vehicle of the security forces in the Singhpora area of Srinagar-Baramulla highway.

“The grenade missed the target and exploded on the road injuring four civilians. They have been shifted to a hospital in the Pattan town”, sources said.

Security forces have started searches to trace the militants.

Traffic on the busy Srinagar-Baramulla highway was stopped for sometime after the grenade explosion took place.

