4 civilians injured in Kashmir grenade attack

News Desk 1Published: 9th December 2020 10:50 am IST
4 civilians injured in Kashmir grenade attack

Srinagar, Dec 9 : Four civilians were injured on Wednesday in a grenade attack by militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Police sources said militants targeted a vehicle of the security forces in the Singhpora area of Srinagar-Baramulla highway.

“The grenade missed the target and exploded on the road injuring four civilians. They have been shifted to a hospital in the Pattan town”, sources said.

Security forces have started searches to trace the militants.

Traffic on the busy Srinagar-Baramulla highway was stopped for sometime after the grenade explosion took place.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  GHMC election results: Comfortable lead for TRS, AIMIM; BJP makes inroads
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 9th December 2020 10:50 am IST
Back to top button