4 deaths, 401 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan

Posted By Qayam Published: 20th July 2020 11:56 am IST

Jaipur: Rajasthan has reported 401 more COVID-19 cases and four deaths on Monday, taking the state count of coronavirus cases to 29,835.

“401 COVID-19 positive cases, 4 deaths, 136 recovered and 136 discharged in Rajasthan till 10:30 am today. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 29,835 including 563 deaths, 21,866 recovered and 21,094 discharged,” said State Health Department.

Out of the total cases, 21,866 people have recovered from the illness while 563 have died.

Source: ANI
