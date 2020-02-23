4 drug peddlers arrested in J&K

A+ A-

Srinagar: Jammu & Kashmir Police have arrested four drug peddlers in two separate instances in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district and recovered a huge quantity of contraband from them.

“Officers at a checkpoint in the jurisdiction of Police Station, Qazigund intercepted an oil tanker bearing registration number PB10DC-5507 with two persons on board. On checking, officers were able to recover 125 kilograms of poppy straw concealed in 10 bags from inside the tanker. Both the persons have been arrested and a case FIR under relevant sections of law has been registered at Qazigund,” police said.

Police said in another action against drug dealings, officers at Jawahar Tunnel intercepted a Maruti car bearing registration number JK02CK-4261 with two persons inside.

“On checking, officers were able to recover 12 kilograms of poppy straw from the vehicle. Officers have arrested both the persons and a case FIR under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Qazigund,” police said.

All the four drug peddlers have been shifted to Police Station Qazigund where they remain in custody. Both the vehicles used in the peddling of drugs have also been seized by the police.