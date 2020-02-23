4 drug peddlers arrested in Kolkata

A+ A-

Kolkata: The Special Task Force (STF) of the city police on Sunday arrested four drug peddler and seized Yaba tablets from them.

They arrested persons have been identified as Md Fakir Ahamad, 32, Md Amirul SK, 34, Md Atiur Rahaman, 43, Mohd Ziaur Rahman, 33.

According to an official release, Indian currency notes amounting to Rs 4 lakh was also recovered from their possession.

The present market value of the seized Yaba drugs has been pegged at Rs 3.6 crore in the international grey market, added the release.