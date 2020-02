A+ A-

Chandigarh: Four members of a family, who were travelling in a car, were killed on Tuesday in a road accident in Moga district in Punjab.

Poor visibility owing to fog was believed to be the cause of the accident.

The deceased, who were returning to Moga town from Delhi, have been identified as Rajiv Mittal (48), his wife Manju Mittal (48), son Shubam Mittal (18) and daughter Sunidhi Mittal (21). All died on the spot, police said.

The accident occurred in the Mehna village.