4 held for black marketing of oxygen cylinders in Noida

By PTI|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 19th May 2021 8:25 pm IST

Noida: The police here have arrested four people for alleged black marketing of oxygen cylinders and and other equipment.

A case was registered under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), against the accused on Tuesday at Phase 3 police station.

“They would purchase oxygen cylinders, masks and regulators from authorised dealers at normal rates and sell them at inflated prices,” a police official said.

The accused were identified as Himanshu Shukla, Waseem Alvi, Soheb Khan and Aditya Mudgal — all in their 20s.

