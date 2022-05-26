4 injured after Dalit wedding procession attacked in Gujarat

Ahmedabad: Several members from the upper caste (Thakor) community on Thursday allegedly attacked the wedding procession of a Dalit woman in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, leaving four persons injured.

The injured persons were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The police reached the Dangarva village and brought the situation under control.

The bride’s family intends to file an FIR once her wedding ends.

Bride Tara Jagdish Parmar’s marriage with Rahul Haresh Parmar was scheduled on Thursday afternoon.

When the ‘barat’ (wedding procession) reached the outskirts of the village, the bride along with other family members started a procession with DJ to welcome the groom and his family.

As the procession reached near Thakorvas area, nearly 40 persons armed with sticks and other weapons attacked the procession by pelting stones, alleged Jagdish Parmar, the bride’s father.

Jagdish said the village has passed a resolution banning wedding procession on horses, so his daughter and family members walked on foot accompanied with DJ music, yet members from Thakor community attacked the wedding procession.

As the police came to know about the incident, police personnel from the Detroj and nearby police stations reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

“The wedding of Tara and Rahul took place under police protection and the situation is under control,” said N.D. Chauhan, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ahmedabad Rural.

Chauhan said the bride’s family has decided to lodge a complaint only after the marriage concludes.

Once the complaint is lodged, those responsible for the attack on the procession will be arrested, he added.

The state police control room in a statement said there was verbal quarrel between members of Thakor community and the Dalit family over playing DJ, which led to a clash in which four to five persons were injured.

The process of registering the complaint is underway.