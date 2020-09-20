4 injured at PVNR Expressway as speeding car turtles

Hyderabad: Four persons were injured after a speeding Innova car turtled at PNVR Expressway on Sunday morning. The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

According to the sources, the driver Innova car bearing No. AP09BZ-0757 was driving recklessly and he lost control and hit a street light pole errected on the mid of the expressway.

During the incident, the car turtled that left four persons injured . Immediately a team of Rajendra Nagar police have reached spot and shifted the injured persons to the hospital.

In the meantime flow of traffic was affected on the expressway, the traffic police had cleared the route by towing away the vehicle.

The police have registered a case.