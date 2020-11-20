4 injured in Germany stabbing attack

Berlin, Nov 20 : Four people were injured in a stabbing attack in the German town of Oberhausen, authorities said, adding that the perpetrator has been arrested.

The incident took place on Thursday evening in the neighbourhood of Marienkirche, Xinhua news agency reported.

The injured victims and the suspected attacker, who was also wounded, were sent to hospital for treatment.

Police said that the motive behind the incident was unknown, but it might be due to a family dispute.

It was unclear whether the main suspect was known to police before the stabbing incident.

