4 killed, 4 injured as car rams into Mumbai eatery

Police are investigating the cause of the accident

Published: 1st September 2020
Mumbai: At least 4 persons were killed and 4 others injured when a speeding car rammed into an eatery in south Mumbai on Monday night, police said.

A Maruti Esteem car suddenly rammed into the Janata Cafe near Crawford Market at around 9 p.m.

The deceased have been identified as Nahim and three women – Saroja, Zuneda and one unidentified.

Mohmmad Juhi, 32, Nadim Ansari, 40, Kamlesh, 20, and Mohammad Nadim, 41, were injured and have been admitted to the Sir J. J. Hospital for treatment, said a police official.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident, including whether the driver was inebriated, and further details are awaited.

Source: IANS
