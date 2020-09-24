4 killed as building collapses in Punjab (Ld)

Chandigarh, Sep 24 : Four people were killed as a commercial building in a residential area collapsed in Punjab’s Dera Bassi town near here on Thursday, police said.

The rescue operation was over but officials suspected that some more people might be trapped under the debris.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) carried out the rescue operation.

The building in Mira Malli Mohalla collapsed after the roof on the second floor caved in, NDRF Director General Satya Narayan Pradhan informed in a tweet.

Local legislator N.K. Sharma said the building was constructed in violation of laws.

“The Municipal Committee office is located just a stone’s throw away from the disaster spot. This indicates that the construction was undertaken in connivance of municipal officials,” he told the media at the spot.

Nearby residents said the illegal construction of shops led to the collapse of the building.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.