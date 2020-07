Mandla (Madhya Pradesh), July 30 : Four people have died in a collision between a truck and a passenger vehicle on Thursday in Mandla district of Madhya Pradesh.

According to the police in Bichhiya, a pickup vehicle and Eicher truck collided head on near Banjari Hanuman Nala on Thursday morning.

Three of the deceased were travelling in the pickup vehicle while the fourth was in the truck.

–IANS

