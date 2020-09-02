4 LeT militant associates arrested in J&K

By News Desk 1 Published: 2nd September 2020 10:57 am IST
Srinagar, Sep 2 : Four associates of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror group were arrested by the security forces on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Badgam district, police said.

“During a cordon and search operation troops of the 53 Rashtriya Rifles and police arrested 4 LeT militant associates in Pethkoot village of Beerwah tehsil. Incriminating material has been recovered from them.

“The four men were identified as Shakil Ahmad Wani and Showkat Ahmad, both residents of Pethkoot village, and Aqib Maqbool Khan and Ajaz Ahmad Dar of Cherwani Chrar-e-Sharief. The group was involved in providing shelter and logistical support to active LeT militants in the area.

“Arms and ammunition recovered from the arrested persons include AK-47 rounds, detonators among others,” the police said.

