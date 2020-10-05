4 members of a family found murdered in Bihar’s Nalanda district

Patna, Oct 5 : Soon after the killing of a Dalit leader in Purnia, four members of a family were found murdered on Monday in Bihar’s Nalanda district.

The incident was discovered after neighbours informed the police about a foul smell emerging from the flat of the deceased.

When the police reached the spot and broke the door open, they found four persons, including two children, lying on the floor with their throats slit.

The deceased were identified as Neha Kumari (41), her husband Ravi Kumar (46) and their children Aahaan Kumar (14) and Jeni Kumari(17.

Neha was a teacher in a government school at Parbalpur in Nalanda district.

In a statement to the police, Ravi’s father Rajendra Paswan said he had been unable to establish contact with Ravi or the other family members for the last three days since their mobile phones were switched off.

Following the incident, Nalanda SP Nilesh Kumar reached at the spot and instructed that the bodies be sent for postmortem.

“We recovered the bodies in a decomposed stage and have sent them for postmortem. The postmortem will be conducted by a three-member panel,” Kumar said.

“We are recording statements of their neighbours and an investigation is underway,” Kumar said.

Earlier in the day, one person was killed and another critically injured in two separate incidents in the Patna Sahib (City) neighbourhood.

In the first incident, two unidentified men attacked Kalu Jaiswal (36) in the Hajiganj area.

Kalu was headed for his electronic shop near Patna City Chowk around 11 am when he was attacked.

The attackers are waiting for him and shot him at close range. Kalu died on the spot.

Kalu’s brother happens to be a municipal councillor named Manoj Jaiswal.

Preliminary investigations indicate that a property dispute could have triggered the murder.

In another incident in the same locality, a delivery boy of an online shopping company was shot at by unidentified assailants.

The deceased, Rajesh Mehta (24) sustained gunshot injuries on his head and was admitted to the Patna Medical Collage Hospital.

His condition is said to be extremely critical.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.