4 men linked to PFI arrested on way to Hathras

Lucknow, Oct 6 : The Uttar Pradesh Police have detained four men, allegedly linked to the Popular Front of India (PFI) and an associate outfit.

The four men were arrested from Mathura on Monday night while they were on their way to Hathras from Delhi.

The police added that acting on a tip-off that some suspicious persons were on their way to Hathras from Delhi, they intercepted a car on a toll plaza. The four occupants were interrogated and taken into custody at the Math toll plaza.

The four have been identified as Atiq-ur Rehman of Muzaffarnagar, Siddique of Malappuram, Masood Ahmed of Bahraich and Alam of Rampur.

Mobile phones, laptop and some literature, which could have an impact on peace and order, were seized from them.

Police said during interrogation, it came to light that the four had links with the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associate organisation Campus Front of India (CFI).

Further interrogation is underway, the police spokesperson said.

The Uttar Pradesh Police had earlier sought a ban on the organisation.

The Yogi Adityanath-led government had blamed the PFI for violent protests in the state against the citizen laws.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has referred to “recent incidents” and said “anarchist elements” are trying to trigger communal and caste violence in the state after the Hathras incident.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.