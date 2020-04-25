4 migrants trapped in 1,600 ft deep valley on their way to UP

Thane: Four migrant workers were rescued by the Thane Police in Maharashtra, who were trapped in 1,600 ft deep valley in the Kasara Ghat.

According to a news report, the four migrants have been identified as Narendra Chaudhary, Bhupal Nisar, Rajesh Kaul and Fulvant Rawat. They entered the valley to bypass a checkpoint ahead on the Thane-Nashik district border.

They are native of UP and are working as loaders in a warehouse in Bhiwandi. The owner of the company reportedly asked them to leave the premises and had not paid their salaries. With no money, they decided to leave for their native homes by walk.

How they trapped?

The four started walking on the Mumbai-Agra highway on Thursday and at around 10 pm, they saw police checkpoint at Kasara. Fearing that they would be send back or the police will arrest them for violating the lockdown, they entered the valley to bypass the checkpoint.

As they stepped down in the valley, they found themselves stuck in the deep gorge and it had covered with dense forest. They were unable to locate the right direction as it was quite dark.

Call for help

Fearing, they might fall through a cliff, they waited at the spot for some time but the fear of snakes and wild forced them to alert emergency service.

One of the workers then sought help by calling on “100”. After coordinating with the migrants, a team of police with few locals reached their location.

Dattu Bhoye, inspector of Kasara PS said: “There is dense foliage of trees and shrubs in the valley and it makes it very difficult to move and locate directions, the workers couldn’t provide any clues so we asked them to switch on the Google location and share it with us. Based on that, we somehow reached them and rescued them at around 6 am on Friday.”

The workers were handed over to the Igatpuri police in the Nashik district and they have now been placed under quarantine.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.