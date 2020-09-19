4 miscreants rob jewellery shop at gunpoint in Gurugram

Gurugram, Sep 19 : Four armed miscreants robbed a jewellery shop at gunpoint in broad daylight and decamped with jewellery worth Rs 13 lakh in Gurugram on Saturday afternoon.

The jeweller was alone when the robbers barged into his shop. However, footage of the robbery was recorded by a camera installed at the shop.

The police have been trying to identify the robbers on the basis of the Maruti Swift Dzire car they had used and are gathering crucial evidence.

According to the police, the jewellery shop of Mussaddilal Bhup Singh, is located at Roshanpura in the Sadar Bazar area of Gurugram.

“On Saturday afternoon, three persons aged around 25, entered the shop and asked the jeweller to show them gold rings for an engagement. When the jeweller moved to take out the desired items, the fourth accused who was already present in the shop, whipped out a pistol while the others tied him up and slapped him several times,” said Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram Police.

They thrashed him and looted the jewellery items in the store.

The accused then escaped from the spot in their car. Police teams rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation. They also recorded the victim’s statement.

The police said that the robbers probably parked their vehicle near the market and then targeted the shopkeeper on finding him alone.

“A case of robbery has been registered against unidentified persons at the city police station. The police have scanned CCTVs installed in the area. In a camera installed at the shop, the accused were seen fleeing the spot after executing the crime. The police are trying to identify the accused,” Boken added.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.