4-month old COVID-19 positive girl baby dies in Kerala

Kozhikode: A four-month-old baby girl, who had tested positive for COVID-19 and suffering from congenital heart disease, died in a hospital here on Friday morning after suffering a cardiac arrest, officials said.

The baby was admitted to the Medical College Hospital here on Apr 21 with history of fever, cough, breathing difficulties and seizure and the end came at 6 am, a medical bulletin said.

She hailed from Payyanad at Manjeri in Malappuram District.

Source: PTI

