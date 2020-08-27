4 more arrested over Beirut’s blasts

4 more arrested over Beirut's blasts

Beirut, Aug 27 : Lebanese judicial investigator Fadi Sawan arrested four additional suspects over the explosions of Beirut’s port, bringing the total number of arrests since the blast to 16, reported National News Agency.

The arrested people include Samer Raad, director of operations at the port, Mohammad Ziad Al Awf, head of the safety and security authority, and Khaled al Khatib and Elias Shaheen, first sergeants in customs, Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.

Two huge explosions rocked Port of Beirut on August 4, shaking buildings all over Lebanon’s capital, and killing at least 183 people and wounding around 6,000 others.

Damage was estimated by Beirut’s Governor to be valued at over US $10 billion.

Source: IANS

