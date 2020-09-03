4 more Punjab MLAs test corona positive; total number 33

By News Desk 1 Published: 3rd September 2020 11:35 am IST
4 more Punjab MLAs test corona positive; total number 33

Chandigarh, Sep 3 : Four more legislators in Punjab tested coronavirus positive, taking their total number to 33 of 117.

“Four of our MLAs, Randeep Nabha, Angad Singh, Aman Arora and Parminder Dhindsa, have tested Covid-19 positive,” Chief Minister Amarinder Singh informed in a tweet on Thursday.

“Wish them all a speedy recovery. Fight against Covid-19 is real and the onus is on all of us to observe full precautions, to test, and if found positive, to start treatment quickly,” he added.

The legislators who have contracted the disease comprised five ministers in the government.

At 2.8 per cent, the state’s death is the third worst in the country, bypassing the national capital. The national rate is 1.8 per cent.

READ:  Infosys to hire 12,000 Americans in US by 2022

Rajesh Bhaskar, Punjab’s nodal officer for Covid-19, told IANS that the reason for the spike in deaths is that people are not coming forward for testing and they are only reporting when their condition deteriorates.

“That is why we have been asking the people to opt home isolation if they don’t want hospitalization,” Bhaskar said.

In the highest single-day rise in deaths, 106 people succumbed to the virus on Wednesday. Besides, 1,514 new cases were reported.

The state toll has reached 1,618, while the number of cases climbed to 56,989.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Bihar polls: CM may face former PMC chief after rift in 2019
Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close