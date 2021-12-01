4 most expensive things Mahesh Babu owns in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Known for his charming looks and onscreen persona, Mahesh Babu has established himself as one of the most sought-after actors down south. Also known as ‘Prince of Tollywood, Mahesh has managed to win millions of hearts with his stellar acting prowess.

Mahesh Babu made his acting debut as a child artist in 1979 film Needa. He went on to make his debut as a lead actor in 1999 with the film titled, Rajakumarudu in which Preity Zinta essayed the female lead role. Some of his blockbuster hits include — Okkadu, Athadu, Khaleja, Dookudu, Pokiri, Businessman and Spyder.

The actor got married to former beauty queen and actress Namrata Shirodkar in 2005. The beautiful couple have two kids, Sitara and Gautham. Mahesh has proved himself as a bankable actor, ultra-luxurious lifestyle proves the fact. In this write-up, let’s have a look at the most expensive things that the actor owns in Hyderabad.

1. Extravagant Car Collection

(Image Source: GoMechanic)

Like many other celebrities, Mahesh too is known for his fondness for cars. Just like his larger-than-life-films, he believes in owing some extravagant luxurious wheels and his fleet of expensive cars proves it. According to TOI report, the actor has Range Rover Vogue, Audi A8, Lamborghini Gallardo, Mercedes Benz E, BMW 730LD, Toyota Land Cruiser V8 and Mercedes E280.

2. Plush Bungalow In Filmnagar

Mahesh Babu, along with his wife and kids live in a extravagant house in Jubilee Hills of Hyderabad. Not just one, reportedly, Mahesh Babu owns two houses in the same area worth Rs 28 crores. With aesthetic, lavish leather fittings, wooden panels and a lot of dark hues, the superstar’s house is an embodiment of comfort, luxury and all things classy.

3. Multi-crore Vanity Van

The Sarileru Neekevvaru actor owns a plush vanity van equipped with furniture and amenities. It reportedly costs Rs 6.2 crores, and he got this customised by the automobile company, DC.

4. AMB Cinemas

Another most expensive asset on Mahesh Babu’s list is AMB Cinemas. The actor venturned into the multiplex business that is touted to be one of his most expensive ventures yet and as per MenXP report he has invested nearly 80 crores in it.

On the professional front, Mahesh Babu is currently shooting for the action movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata alongside Keerthy Suresh in the lead role. The movie is directed by Parasuram and will be jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and G. Apart from it, he also has director Trivikram’s untitled project alongside Pooja Hegde.