4 Nepali nationals arrested with rare herb cordyceps, illicit liquor

Chamoli: Four Nepali nationals were arrested in Chamoli district on Saturday for possession of cordyceps (a caterpillar fungus), animal meat and illicit liquor in Pokhari, Chamoli district on Saturday, police said.

Police said they made the arrests after receiving a tip-off.

“We got information that three to four Nepalis will arrive from Kedarkantha. We only had information for cordyceps but when we checked we found four people, two of them were carrying cordyceps while one was carrying flesh, for that we

have called a forest department official who will ascertain on what kind of flesh it is,” Vaibhav Gupta, SHO Pokhari Police station said.

The SHO said that illicit liquor has also been confiscated from the arrested. “We are further questioning them,” he said.

Cordyceps locally known as ‘keeda jadi’, or even Himalayan Viagara is a rare herb known for its medicinal properties.

Vikram Singh Circle Officer Nagnath range said, “It will only be known after an investigation about the flesh they were carrying with them.”

Source: ANI