4 new COVID-19 cases in Kashmir, 3 in Jammu; total count in UT 4

Srinagar: Seven new coronavirus cases were detected in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, taking the total number of COVID-19 patients in the Union Territory to 45.

“Four more cases have been detected in Kashmir, while three new cases tested positive in the Jammu division,” a senior official said.

He said of the four persons who tested positive in Kashmir, two belonged to Shopian and the other two were residents of Srinagar district.

“Contact-tracing of these persons has already commenced,” the official added.

With this, Jammu and Kashmir now has 45 coronavirus cases. Of these, two patients have died while two others have recovered, leaving 41 active cases.

Source: PTI

