4 of T’gana family found dead under suspicious circumstances

The bodies of a woman, her daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter were found lying in different parts of their house

By Abdullah Fahad Published: 14th August 2020 1:03 pm IST
Hyderabad: Four members of a family were found dead under suspicious circumstances in Telangana’s Wanaparthy district on Friday, police said.

The bodies of a woman, her daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter were found lying in different parts of their house in Nagpur village of Ravalli Mandal.

The deceased were identified as Ajmeera Bee (63), her daughter Asma Begum (35), daughter-in-law Khawaja Pasha (42) and granddaughter Haseena (10).

As nobody had come out of the house in the morning, the neighbours went in only to find all family members lying dead. They immediately alerted the police, which shifted the bodies for autopsy and took up the investigations.

A police officer said they were trying to find if the family committed suicide or somebody murdered them.

Police found lemon, coconut and incense sticks near the body of Khawaja Pasha close to the boundary wall on the rear side of the house. A pit was also dug in the premises.

Police said they were investigating if the deaths were related to witchcraft. The practice of black magic is common in some rural pockets of Telangana.

Source: IANS
