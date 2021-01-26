4 Raj students awarded Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

Jaipur, Jan 26 : Of the 32 children awarded the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar for their exceptional abilities and outstanding accomplishments, four students jail from Rajasthan.

Anand Kumar, a student from Class 11, was chosen under the scholastic achievement category. He is preparing for JEE-Advanced examination.

Archit Rahul Patil of Class 9 got awarded for innovation. Two other Class 9 students, Anvesh Shubham Pradhan and Anuj Jain, were awarded for their scholastic achievements.

Anand had submitted a research paper in Mathematics to the Mathematical Association Of America. He was included in the top 14 students in America’ Spirit Of Vivekanand 2020. Anand completed his research paper under Prof R Thangadurai from Harishchandra Research Institute in Prayagraj and his research paper has been featured in Switzerland-based journals also.

Archit Rahul Patil has been awarded for innovation by developing ‘Lifesaving Ultra Low Cost Silicon Device Postpartum Hemorrhage Cup. This cup stops excessive bleeding during pregnancy and thereby checks women patients’ deaths. Iris and Intel have also awarded him for this innovation.

Anuj Jain won a silver medal in the International Earth Science Olympiad 2019 and was feted at the Toronto University for programming. He was elected to Stanford Pre-College studies in the US. Ranking fourth in NTSE, he has won many national and international awards.

Anvesh Shubham Pradhan has won over 400 medals and certificates nationally and internationally. He won three gold medals in Singapore and Asian School Maths Olympiad. He won a trip to Singapore after topping the International Society for Olympiad. He has also won a gold medal at the Thailand International Mathematical Olympiad.

