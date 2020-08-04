4% seats in J&K professional institutes kept for Ladakh students

Srinagar, Aug 4 : Four per cent of the total seats in professional institutes in Jammu and Kashmir have been reserved for students from the Union Territory of Ladakh, officials said on Tuesday.

During the day, J&K Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam chaired a meeting to review the status with regard to reservation of seats for students from Ladakh for the academic year 2020-21.

Officials present at the meeting were told that the reservation in professional institutes was earlier governed in terms of the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act and the Rules but these did not apply to Ladakh after the reorganisation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two UTs.

However, keeping in view the non-availability of professional institutes in Ladakh and the recommendations of the Advisory Committee constituted by the government of India, a decision was taken to reserve 4% seats in both engineering and medical colleges of Jammu and Kashmir for students from Ladakh.

“A total of 24 seats in engineering colleges and 35 in medical colleges will be deducted from the total available seats (for Ladakh students). The reservation for J&K residents will be calculated on the remaining seats as per the provisions of the Reservation Act and Rules,” the Chief Secretary said.

The General Administration Department was asked to inform the Ladakh Administration accordingly.

The Chief Secretary also directed the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (BOPEE) to take up with the Ladakh administration the admission and reservation policies to be adopted for selecting their candidates.

