4 shopkeepers booked for violation of COVID-19 rules in J-K

By Qayam Published: 17th July 2020 3:59 pm IST
Jammu: Four shopkeepers were booked for allegedly violating COVID-19 guidelines in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district on Friday, officials said.

The action was taken by Police in municipal and rural area.

During patrolling, police found that the shopkeepers kept their shops open beyond the permitted time limits in violation of COVID-19 rules and the orders issued by Reasi district magistrate, police said.

Those booked have been identified as Rahail Khan, Deepu, Sanjeet Singh and Tilak Raj, they said.

Police asked shopkeepers and customers to follow the coronavirus-related guidelines strictly failing which action would be initiated.

Source: PTI
