4 SHOs suspended in Bihar for failing to implement liquor ban

Patna, Nov 30 : Since the formation of the new government in Bihar, Director General of Police (DGP) AK Singhal has suspended four station house officers (SHOs) for their alleged inability to implement the liquor ban law in their respective jurisdictions.

A liquor ban is one of the most crucial decisions taken by the Nitish Kumar government and opposition parties had put question marks over its the execution in the run-up to the recently held assembly elections.

During a law and order review meeting on Saturday, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar directed the DGP to conduct a probe against those SHOs who were unable to prevent smuggling of liquor in their respective jurisdictions.

Bihar Police PRO Abhay Singh confirmed the development. He said that the decision was taken on the basis of an investigation into prohibition by the Bihar Police.

According to official sources, Ajay Kumar, the SHO of Kakkarbagh police station in Patna, was allegedly suspended by the DGP. Recently, a huge cache of liquor was seized in Ashok Nagar area.

Pankaj Kumar, SHO of Ganga Bridge, was also suspended for being allegedly unable to prevent makeshift country-made liquor factories in Diyara area located on the banks of the Ganga.

Dinesh Kumar, SHO of Ahiyapur in Muzaffarpur, has also allegedly been suspended on similar grounds.

Avinash Chandra, the SHO of Meenapur, was among those suspended on the recommendation of the prohibition of alcohol department. During the assembly elections, a video of liquor and cash distribution went viral in his jurisdiction. The department has taken cognisance of the matter and suspended him.

“All of them were suspended with immediate effect and the department has initiated a high-level inquiry to find out other irregularities done by them in the past,” Singh said.

