4 Yemeni soldiers killed in Houthi attacks despite truce

The Yemeni army announced that 4 soldiers were killed and 25 injured, in 351 Houthi violations of the UN armistice on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, August 8 to 10.

The violations occurred on the fronts of the governorates of Al-Hodeidah, Taiz, Al-Dhalea, Abyan, Hajjah, Al-Jawf and Marib.

Violations varied between 90 breaches in the Hays axis south of Hodeidah, 72 breaches south, west and northwest of Marib, 58 breaches on the fronts of the Taiz axis, and 55 breaches west of Hajjah governorate, and 52 breaches in the Al-Barah axis 14. Violations east of Hazm Al-Jawf 9 breaches in the Al-Dhalea axis two breaches and one in the Abyan axis.

During the three days, the army forces thwarted more than five infiltration attempts carried out by armed groups affiliated with the Houthi group in the governorates of Marib and Taiz.

The rest of the violations varied between shooting at army positions on all the aforementioned fronts, with Katyusha rockets, artillery, various bullets, snipers and booby-trapped drones.

On August 2, the United Nations announced the extension of the truce in force in Yemen for an additional two months in the hope of intensifying negotiations aimed at reaching a feeling of more sustainable peace.

On April 2, the armistice entered into force, brokered by the United Nations. The agreement included allowing commercial flights from Sanaa International Airport, which has been receiving only aid planes since 2016. On June 2, the armistice was extended for an additional two months.