40-bed COVID isolation centre set up in Borabanda

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLA Maganti Gopinath and corporator Baba Fasiuddin on Tuesday inaugurated a 40-bed COVID isolation centre and planted saplings at the Natco government school in Borabanda.

As part of the efforts to help the city in handling the COVID-19 pandemic situation, Natco Trust in collaboration with confederation of Indian industry (CII) & greater Hyderabad municipal corporation (GHMC) has setup an isolation centre for the needy people.

Inaugurated 40 bed Isolation centre along with Hon'ble MLA, Jubilee hills Sri Maganti Gopinath garu and planted sapplings at Natco School #TelanganaFightsCovid19 pic.twitter.com/x9wXRWgoRC — Baba Fasiuddin (@Babafasiuddin) May 25, 2021

Maganti Gopinath and Baba Fasiuddin has appreciated the efforts of Natco trust and CII in arranging the community isolation center in Borabanda region for the needy people.

With the rapid surge in COVID cases such community isolation centers are required to arrest the spread. They also mentioned that GHMC is coming up with many community isolation centres across the Hyderabad.

The people who could not avail such facility at home could move to community isolation centres. Isolating patients who are into mild / moderate condition could get treated well in the isolation centres and hospital beds could be made available for patients who are into critical condition.

The centre is equipped with 24/7 medical care support, separate wards for male and female patients and nutritious meals are being arranged. For further details please reach out to the helpline number.